    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
08:27 2023-01-09 am EST
967.15 DKK   -0.04%
08:16aNOVO NORDISK : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
05:39aNOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
02:32aAstraZeneca boosts heart, kidney business with $1.8 bln CinCor deal
RE
NOVO NORDISK : Barclays gives a Buy rating

01/09/2023 | 08:16am EST
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at DKK 885.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
Financials
Sales 2022 175 B 24 935 M 24 935 M
Net income 2022 54 755 M 7 807 M 7 807 M
Net Debt 2022 3 321 M 473 M 473 M
P/E ratio 2022 39,6x
Yield 2022 1,22%
Capitalization 2 185 B 312 B 312 B
EV / Sales 2022 12,5x
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
Nbr of Employees 52 696
Free-Float 75,0%
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Last Close Price 967,50 DKK
Average target price 914,13 DKK
Spread / Average Target -5,52%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S3.15%311 596
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.04%471 261
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-0.79%344 858
ABBVIE INC.3.06%294 440
MERCK & CO., INC.3.51%291 165
PFIZER, INC.-0.62%285 830