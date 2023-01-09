Advanced search
Equities
Denmark
Nasdaq Copenhagen
Novo Nordisk A/S
News
Summary
NOVO B
DK0060534915
NOVO NORDISK A/S
(NOVO B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
08:27 2023-01-09 am EST
967.15
DKK
-0.04%
08:16a
NOVO NORDISK : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
05:39a
NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
02:32a
AstraZeneca boosts heart, kidney business with $1.8 bln CinCor deal
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Ratings
Calendar
Company
Financials
Consensus
Revisions
Funds
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Analyst Reco.
Other languages
Press Releases
Official Publications
Sector news
MarketScreener Strategies
NOVO NORDISK : Barclays gives a Buy rating
01/09/2023 | 08:16am EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
Barclays is positive on the stock with a Buy rating. The target price is unchanged at DKK 885.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2023
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
08:16a
NOVO NORDISK : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
05:39a
NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
02:32a
AstraZeneca boosts heart, kidney business with $1.8 bln CinCor deal
RE
01/05
NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
01/03
Dollar jumps, U.S. stocks buck global rally
RE
01/03
Dollar posts big gains, U.S. stocks buck global rally
RE
01/03
Dollar posts big gains, U.S. stocks buck global rally
RE
01/03
Dollar set for biggest one-day gain in three months, equities rally
RE
01/03
NOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan keeps its Buy rating
MD
2022
NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
08:16a
NOVO NORDISK : Barclays gives a Buy rating
MD
05:39a
NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Sell rating from UBS
MD
01/05
NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
MD
More recommendations
Financials
DKK
USD
Sales 2022
175 B
24 935 M
24 935 M
Net income 2022
54 755 M
7 807 M
7 807 M
Net Debt 2022
3 321 M
473 M
473 M
P/E ratio 2022
39,6x
Yield 2022
1,22%
Capitalization
2 185 B
312 B
312 B
EV / Sales 2022
12,5x
EV / Sales 2023
10,9x
Nbr of Employees
52 696
Free-Float
75,0%
More Financials
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bullish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
24
Last Close Price
967,50 DKK
Average target price
914,13 DKK
Spread / Average Target
-5,52%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund
Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff
Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough
Global Chief Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S
3.15%
311 596
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
2.04%
471 261
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
-0.79%
344 858
ABBVIE INC.
3.06%
294 440
MERCK & CO., INC.
3.51%
291 165
PFIZER, INC.
-0.62%
285 830
More Results
