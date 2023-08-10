NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
Today at 05:57 am
Share
The analyst from Jefferies, Peter Welford, maintains his advice to sell. The target price remains unchanged at DKK 850.
Share
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser - 2023
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06:05:32 2023-08-10 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1242.80 DKK
|-1.63%
|+12.92%
|+32.45%
|11:57am
|NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
|MD
|11:30am
|Novo Nordisk to Buy Metabolic Disease-focused Inversago Pharma for $1.1 Billion
|MT
|NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies gives a Sell rating
|MD
|Novo Nordisk to Buy Metabolic Disease-focused Inversago Pharma for $1.1 Billion
|MT
|Novo Nordisk CEO: US limits on weight-loss Wegovy use likely to last into 2024
|RE
|NOVO NORDISK CEO: FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE THERE WILL BE VERY…
|RE
|Novo Nordisk to acquire obesity drug developer Inversago
|RE
|Novo Nordisk Working to Boost Obesity Drug Capacity as Supply Issues Persist
|MT
|Insurers, luxury stocks lift European shares ahead of US inflation data
|RE
|Novo Nordisk Raises Guidance Amid Surging Demand for Diabetes, Obesity Drugs
|DJ
|Novo Nordisk hikes FY outlook as demand for weight-loss drug Wegovy soars
|MR
|Novo Nordisk Reports Higher H1 Net Profit, Net Sales
|MT
|Novo Nordisk A/S Provides Earnings Guidance for the Year 2023
|CI
|Obesity drug data could boost companies' case for US coverage-analysts
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Poised for Gains as U.S. CPI Awaited
|DJ
|Health Care Up on Excitement About Weight-Loss Drugs -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|Novo Nordisk Says Health Canada Approves New Indication for Hemophilia A Drug Alhemo
|MT
|European Equities Traded in the US as American Depositary Receipts Trend Lower Wednesday
|MT
|Oddo BHF Boosts Novo Nordisk's PT, Keeps Outperform Rating
|MT
|NOVO NORDISK : Deutsche Bank keeps its Buy rating
|MD
|NOVO NORDISK : UBS remains a Sell rating
|MD
|Europe unfazed by underwhelming China data
|AN
|European shares rebound as Italy eases stance on bank levy
|RE
|EMEA Morning Briefing: Shares Seen Higher But Risk-Off Sentiment May Weigh
|DJ
|News Highlights: Top Company News of the Day
|DJ
|U.S. stocks fall after downgrade of bank shares
|RE
|Health Care Up as Weight-Loss Excitement Builds -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+32.20%
|417 B $
|-2.03%
|450 B $
|+43.84%
|473 B $
|-4.37%
|269 B $
|-6.71%
|266 B $
|-8.26%
|244 B $
|-1.46%
|220 B $
|+8.30%
|214 B $
|-30.05%
|202 B $
|-1.26%
|139 B $