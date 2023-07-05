NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies maintains a Sell rating
Today at 03:46 am
Jefferies analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at DKK 850.
|Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 04:04:51 2023-07-05 am EDT
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|1075.90 DKK
|-0.36%
|+1.05%
|+14.73%
|Date
|Price
|Change
|Volume
|2023-07-05
|1075.80 kr
|-0.36%
|138 646
|2023-07-04
|1079.80 kr
|-0.26%
|583,483
|2023-07-03
|1082.60 kr
|-1.53%
|1,108,747
|2023-06-30
|1099.40 kr
|+3.06%
|1,756,073
|2023-06-29
|1066.80 kr
|+0.17%
|1,005,974
Delayed Quote Nasdaq Copenhagen - 03:49:08 2023-07-05 am EDTMore quotes
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+14.73%
|354 B $
|+3.05%
|290 B $
|+26.13%
|438 B $
|-7.53%
|457 B $
|-5.28%
|247 B $
|-16.46%
|238 B $
|-5.97%
|209 B $
|+6.24%
|208 B $
|-28.47%
|207 B $
|-10.45%
|135 B $