Novo Nordisk A/S
Equities
NOVO B
DK0062498333
Pharmaceuticals
|
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|728.05 DKK
|-0.13%
|+0.23%
|+4.21%
|10:25am
|NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan
|ZD
|12:09am
|Health Care Down as Traders Hedge on Growth -- Health Care Roundup
|DJ
A new ETF dedicated to anti-obesity drugs (Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy)!
November 27, 2023 at 05:20 pm EST
NOVO NORDISK : Q3 beat; robust momentum should continue in the medium-term
Novo Nordisk A/S : "With obesity, we're dealing with a billion patients worldwide".
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+4.17%
|477 B $
|+9.06%
|572 B $
|+2.81%
|388 B $
|+8.63%
|300 B $
|+5.68%
|289 B $
|+3.74%
|236 B $
|+7.78%
|219 B $
|+2.32%
|213 B $
|-1.35%
|160 B $
|+5.24%
|162 B $
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Novo Nordisk A/S - Nasdaq Copenhagen
- News Novo Nordisk A/S
- NOVO NORDISK : Receives a Buy rating from JP Morgan