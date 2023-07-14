Novo Nordisk A/S specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - diabetes treatment products (78.9%); - rare disease treatment products (11.6%): intended for the treatment of haemophilia, blood disorders, hormonal disorders, etc.; - obesity treatment products (9.5%). Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (25%), the United States (47.8%), North America (3.6%), China (9.2%) and other (14.4%).

Sector Pharmaceuticals