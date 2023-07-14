NOVO NORDISK SAYS WEGOVY MAINTENANCE DOSE OF 2.4 MG WILL BE AVAILABLE IN PHARMACIES IN GERMANY FOR 301.91 EUROS FOR 4 WEEKS OF TREATMENT
|1064.10 DKK
|+1.75%
|-0.91%
|+13.45%
NOVO NORDISK SAYS WEGOVY MAINTENANCE DOSE OF 2.4 MG WILL BE AVAILABLE IN PHARMACIES IN GERMANY FOR 301.91 EUROS FOR 4 WEEKS OF TREATMENT
