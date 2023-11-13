NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
November 13, 2023 at 02:37 am EST
Jefferies is negative on the stock with a Sell rating. The target price remains set at DKK 430.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|716.15 DKK
|+3.55%
|+2.38%
|+53.05%
|09:03am
NOVO NORDISK : Q3 beat; robust momentum should continue in the medium-term
November 02, 2023 at 11:52 am EDT
Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen, CEO of Novo Nordisk: dose limitation to continue until 2024
Novo Nordisk A/S : "With obesity, we're dealing with a billion patients worldwide".
|1st Jan change
|Capi. (M$)
|+53.05%
|442 B $
|+63.38%
|538 B $
|-16.64%
|354 B $
|-8.62%
|257 B $
|-14.24%
|245 B $
|-18.64%
|211 B $
|-8.97%
|191 B $
|+0.57%
|191 B $
|-42.47%
|166 B $
|+1.78%
|143 B $