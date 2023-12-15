NOVO NORDISK : Sell rating from Jefferies
December 15, 2023 at 07:35 am EST
Jefferies analyst Brian Balchin reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at DKK 430.
Real-time Estimate
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|666.55 DKK
|+0.35%
|-0.24%
|+42.22%
|01:35pm
A new ETF dedicated to anti-obesity drugs (Ozempic, Mounjaro, Wegovy)!
November 27, 2023 at 05:20 pm EST
NOVO NORDISK : Q3 beat; robust momentum should continue in the medium-term
Novo Nordisk A/S : "With obesity, we're dealing with a billion patients worldwide".
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+42.13%
|437 B $
|+56.81%
|516 B $
|-11.20%
|378 B $
|-4.16%
|273 B $
|-4.57%
|268 B $
|-15.71%
|229 B $
|-8.93%
|207 B $
|+1.08%
|203 B $
|+5.21%
|148 B $
|-49.00%
|148 B $