Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:24 2022-08-23 am EDT
797.55 DKK   -0.64%
05:47aNOVO NORDISK : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
08/22NOVO NORDISK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/22European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

NOVO NORDISK : UBS remains a Sell rating

08/23/2022 | 05:47am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UBS analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at DKK 700.


© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
05:47aNOVO NORDISK : UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
08/22NOVO NORDISK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/22European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/22Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
08/22Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
08/22Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Third-Phase of Diabetes Medication Program
MT
08/22Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 ..
GL
08/22Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 ..
GL
08/19European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08/17NOVO NORDISK : UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 171 B 22 851 M 22 851 M
Net income 2022 54 387 M 7 265 M 7 265 M
Net cash 2022 357 M 47,7 M 47,7 M
P/E ratio 2022 32,9x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 1 819 B 243 B 243 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,29x
Nbr of Employees 50 816
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 802,70 DKK
Average target price 827,04 DKK
Spread / Average Target 3,03%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.21%242 949
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-2.03%440 624
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY16.85%307 001
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.53%275 550
PFIZER, INC.-16.77%274 444
ABBVIE INC.4.76%248 135