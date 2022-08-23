Log in
Summary
NOVO B
DK0060534915
NOVO NORDISK A/S
(NOVO B)
Add to my list
Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe -
06:24 2022-08-23 am EDT
797.55
DKK
-0.64%
05:47a
NOVO NORDISK
: UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
08/22
NOVO NORDISK
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/22
European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
NOVO NORDISK : UBS remains a Sell rating
08/23/2022 | 05:47am EDT
UBS analyst reiterate his Sell rating on the stock. The target price is unchanged at DKK 700.
© MarketScreener with dpa-AFX Analyser 2022
05:47a
NOVO NORDISK
: UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
08/22
NOVO NORDISK
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/22
European ADRs Move Lower in Monday Trading
MT
08/22
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
08/22
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
08/22
Novo Nordisk Gears Up for Third-Phase of Diabetes Medication Program
MT
08/22
Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 ..
GL
08/22
Novo Nordisk successfully completes phase 2 trial with CagriSema in people with type 2 ..
GL
08/19
European ADRs Move Lower in Friday Trading
MT
08/17
NOVO NORDISK
: UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
05:47a
NOVO NORDISK
: UBS remains a Sell rating
MD
08/22
NOVO NORDISK
: Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
08/17
NOVO NORDISK
: UBS keeps a Sell rating
MD
Financials
DKK
USD
Sales 2022
171 B
22 851 M
22 851 M
Net income 2022
54 387 M
7 265 M
7 265 M
Net cash 2022
357 M
47,7 M
47,7 M
P/E ratio 2022
32,9x
Yield 2022
1,45%
Capitalization
1 819 B
243 B
243 B
EV / Sales 2022
10,6x
EV / Sales 2023
9,29x
Nbr of Employees
50 816
Free-Float
69,6%
More Financials
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Bearish
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Income Statement Evolution
More Financials
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus
OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts
26
Last Close Price
802,70 DKK
Average target price
827,04 DKK
Spread / Average Target
3,03%
Consensus
EPS Revisions
More Estimates Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen
President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen
Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund
Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff
Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough
Global Chief Medical Officer
More about the company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.
Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S
9.21%
242 949
JOHNSON & JOHNSON
-2.03%
440 624
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY
16.85%
307 001
ROCHE HOLDING AG
-14.53%
275 550
PFIZER, INC.
-16.77%
274 444
ABBVIE INC.
4.76%
248 135
