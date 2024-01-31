Samsung Posts Weakest Earnings in Over a Decade

The South Korean tech giant's net profit fell 73% in the fourth quarter, leading to weak earnings for 2023.

Novartis Positive on Growth for 2024

Novartis reported an almost 5% rise in core operating profit in the fourth quarter, with sales boosted by its heart and psoriasis drugs, and said it expected high single digit earnings growth in 2024.

GSK Lifts Outlook After Sales Boost

GSK said its fourth-quarter sales topped GBP8 billion, thanks to its best-selling shingles vaccine, and raised its guidance for 2024.

Novo Nordisk Ups Rollout of Wegovy

Novo Nordisk has started to gradually increase the supply of lower-dose strengths of its blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug, having limited supply in the U.S. since May to safeguard supplies.

CATL Shares Gain on Guidance for Jump in 2023 Profit

CATL shares rose after the Chinese electric-vehicle battery giant guided for a better-than-expected jump in 2023 profit, helped by global demand for EVs, power batteries and energy storage.

Chinese Lithium Producers' Shares Drop in Wake of Profit Warnings

Chinese lithium producers' shares fell following forecasts for sharp profit declines in 2023, indicating that slower demand growth extended into the year's final quarter.

Qualcomm Stock Is Cheap Going Into Earnings

The company reports its latest financial results after the market close Wednesday.

Universal Music Group Poised to Stop Licensing Music to TikTok

Universal's current contract with the social-media app is set to expire Wednesday, and no new agreement has been reached.

Citi Names Luke Lu as New China Country Officer

Citigroup has named Luke Lu as new country officer and head of banking for China amid an ongoing global restructuring to streamline operations.

The Companies Calling Workers Back to the Office Five Days a Week

UPS, Boeing and other employers are insisting on full-time attendance as some bosses lose patience with remote work.

