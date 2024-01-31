Samsung Posts Weakest Earnings in Over a Decade

The South Korean tech giant's net profit fell 73% in the fourth quarter, leading to weak earnings for 2023.

Novartis Earnings, Outlook Fall Short

Novartis shares dropped around 5% after it reported fourth-quarter earnings and sales that missed consensus expectations and issued guidance that analysts said fell short of hopes.

H&M Results Disappoint; Names New CEO

H&M fell almost 8% after it reported sales and profits for the fourth quarter that were below forecasts, and announced the appointment of a new CEO.

Novo Nordisk Ups Rollout of Wegovy

Novo Nordisk has started to gradually increase the supply of lower-dose strengths of its blockbuster Wegovy weight-loss drug, having limited supply in the U.S. since May to safeguard supplies.

GSK Lifts Outlook After Sales Boost

GSK said its fourth-quarter sales topped GBP8 billion, thanks to its best-selling shingles vaccine, and raised its guidance for 2024.

CATL Shares Gain on Guidance for Jump in 2023 Profit

CATL shares rose after the Chinese electric-vehicle battery giant guided for a better-than-expected jump in 2023 profit, helped by global demand for EVs, power batteries and energy storage.

Chinese Lithium Producers' Shares Drop in Wake of Profit Warnings

Chinese lithium producers' shares fell following forecasts for sharp profit declines in 2023, indicating that slower demand growth extended into the year's final quarter.

Qualcomm Stock Is Cheap Going Into Earnings

The company reports its latest financial results after the market close Wednesday.

Universal Music Group Poised to Stop Licensing Music to TikTok

Universal's current contract with the social-media app is set to expire Wednesday, and no new agreement has been reached.

The Companies Calling Workers Back to the Office Five Days a Week

UPS, Boeing and other employers are insisting on full-time attendance as some bosses lose patience with remote work.

