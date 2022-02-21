Log in
Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
NOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme
GL
Notice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S

02/21/2022 | 09:06am EST
Bagsværd, Denmark, 21 February 2022 – The Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S will be held on:

Thursday 24 March 2022 at 14.00 (CET)

The Annual General Meeting is held as a partially electronic general meeting. Accordingly, shareholders can choose between participating in person at Bella Center, Center Boulevard 5, DK-2300 Copenhagen S, Denmark or participating virtually via an IT application. We encourage shareholders to exercise their rights by submitting proxies or votes by correspondence in advance of the Annual General Meeting.

Also, Novo Nordisk offers the possibility of viewing the Annual General Meeting via live webcast on Novo Nordisk’s website.

Please refer to the notice for further information. The notice for the Annual General Meeting, including Appendix: Candidates for the Board of Directors, is enclosed.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS
All Board members elected by the Annual General Meeting are up for election.

The Board of Directors proposes re-election of Helge Lund as chair of the Board.

Jeppe Christiansen has decided to seek election as Board member and consequently not to seek re-election as vice chair. The Board proposes current member of the Board Henrik Poulsen as vice chair, primarily because of his extensive executive and board experience in large international companies, significant financial knowledge and in-depth knowledge of business development, strategy, transformation, innovation, mergers and acquisitions as well as ESG. The nomination of Henrik Poulsen is a part of a planned succession process in relation to the vice chair position.

The Board proposes re-election of the following Board members: Jeppe Christiansen, Laurence Debroux, Andreas Fibig, Sylvie Grégoire, Kasim Kutay and Martin Mackay as members of the Board.

The Board proposes election of Christina Law as a new member of the Board. Christina Law serves as Group CEO and member of the boards of Raintree Group Limited, Hong Kong, China, Raintree Investment Pte Ltd., Singapore, and La Fondation des Champions, France, as well as member of the board of INSEAD Business School, Singapore/France. The Board of Directors proposes election of Christina Law primarily as she will add important perspectives to the Novo Nordisk Board through her deep leadership experience in Asia and other emerging markets, broad consumer sector innovation experience, as well as extensive executive experience from several large global companies.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:  
Mette Kruse Danielsen+45 3079 3883mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US)+1 609 664 7308mzyb@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root+45 3079 4211mjhr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 15/ 2022

Attachment


09:06aNotice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
09:06aNotice for the Annual General Meeting of Novo Nordisk A/S
06:10aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme
06:10aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme
