    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59 2022-08-03 am EDT
771.20 DKK   -9.40%
Novo Nordisk 1st Half Profit, Sales Rose on Treatment Demand; Lifts 2022 Guidance

08/03/2022 | 10:58am EDT
By Joe Hoppe


Novo Nordisk AS said Wednesday that its first-half sales and profit both rose on increasing demand for diabetes treatments, and it raised its 2022 outlook for sales and operating profit growth.

The Danish pharmaceutical company posted a net profit of 27.53 billion Danish kroner ($3.76 billion) in the first half, from DKK24.75 billion in the same period last year.

Sales rose to DKK83.30 billion, from DKK66.85 billion a year prior. Operating profit rose 26% on a reported basis, to DKK37.54 billion.

Full-year guidance was raised, with the company now expecting 2022 sales growth of 12%-16% from 10%-14% previously, and operating-profit growth of 11%-15% from 9%-13%, both measured in local currencies.

Reported growth in sales is now seen around nine percentage points higher than in local currencies from seven percentage points higher previously, while reported operating-profit growth is seen around 14 percentage points higher from around 11 percentage points higher previously.

"The growth is driven by increasing demand for GLP-1 based diabetes treatments, especially Ozempic. Our obesity treatments are also contributing to growth as more people living with obesity are being treated and the obesity care market continues to expand," Chief Executive and President Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said.


Write to Joe Hoppe at joseph.hoppe@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

08-03-22 1057ET

Financials
Sales 2022 169 B 23 213 M 23 213 M
Net income 2022 53 957 M 7 394 M 7 394 M
Net cash 2022 1 082 M 148 M 148 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,6x
Yield 2022 1,36%
Capitalization 1 930 B 264 B 264 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,4x
EV / Sales 2023 9,96x
Nbr of Employees 49 295
Free-Float 69,6%
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.81%264 444
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.08%454 638
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY15.92%288 231
PFIZER, INC.-14.29%278 805
ROCHE HOLDING AG-16.20%275 242
ABBVIE INC.3.69%248 085