Novo Nordisk: €2.1 billion investment in Chartres

November 23, 2023 at 11:20 am EST Share

Novo Nordisk has announced an investment of over DKK 16 billion (€2.1 billion) from 2023 to expand the existing production site in Chartres, France.



The investment will increase the capacity of the manufacturing site, adding aseptic and finished production processes and expanding the existing quality control laboratory.



This investment, which includes capacity for GLP-1 products, will increase Novo Nordisk's ability to meet future demands for innovative medicines.



' This major investment announced today confirms the importance of our French manufacturing site, one of our strategic production sites, as a cornerstone of the growth we are experiencing as a company. '



' Our ongoing investments in our manufacturing sites around the world demonstrate the confidence we have in our current and future product portfolio and its relevance to people living with severe chronic diseases,' said Henrik Wulff, Executive Vice President, Product Supply, Quality and IT, Novo Nordisk.



