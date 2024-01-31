Novo Nordisk: 52% growth in annual EPS

Novo Nordisk reports EPS growth of 52% to DKK 18.62 (around 2.50 euros) for the full year 2023, and operating profit up 37% to DKK 102.6 billion (+44% at constant exchange rates).



The pharmaceutical company specializing in diabetes and obesity saw its sales rise by 31% (+36% at CER) to 232.3 billion crowns, growth driven above all by North America (+54% at CER).



A final dividend of 6.40 Danish crowns per share (bringing the total for 2023 to 9.40 crowns) will be proposed. The Board has also decided to launch a new share buyback program for a maximum amount of DKK 20 billion.



For its 2024 financial year, at constant exchange rates, Novo Nordisk anticipates sales growth of between 18% and 26%, as well as an increase in operating profit of between 21% and 29%.



