Novo Nordisk: 52% growth in annual EPS
The pharmaceutical company specializing in diabetes and obesity saw its sales rise by 31% (+36% at CER) to 232.3 billion crowns, growth driven above all by North America (+54% at CER).
A final dividend of 6.40 Danish crowns per share (bringing the total for 2023 to 9.40 crowns) will be proposed. The Board has also decided to launch a new share buyback program for a maximum amount of DKK 20 billion.
For its 2024 financial year, at constant exchange rates, Novo Nordisk anticipates sales growth of between 18% and 26%, as well as an increase in operating profit of between 21% and 29%.
