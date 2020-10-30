Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  NASDAQ OMX COPENHAGEN  >  Novo Nordisk A/S    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Novo Nordisk A/S : 3Q Net Profit Rose Amid Destocking, New Patients

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/30/2020 | 03:22am EDT

By Dominic Chopping

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk AS on Friday posted a rise in third-quarter net profit amid destocking and gradual recovery in patients starting treatment.

In the first quarter, patients in the U.S. and Europe in particular stockpiled around 2 billion Danish kroner ($313.6 million) of medicines amid the coronavirus pandemic but these patients destocked during the second and third quarter, the company said.

Novo Nordisk also noted a gradual recovery in the number of patients initiating treatment in the third quarter, it said.

Novo Nordisk said for trials, recruitment of new patients is still below pre-Covid-19 levels. Some new trials have been initiated, it said.

The third quarter had strong sales growth within diabetes care, offset by lower sales of insulin and unchanged obesity treatments and biopharm.

Net profit for the three months to Sept. 30 rose to DKK10.3 billion from DKK10.19 billion a year earlier, just shy of the DKK10.35 billion forecast by analysts in a FactSet poll.

Sales rose rose 2.1% to DKK30.93 billion against analysts' expectations of DKK30.82 billion.

Earlier this month the company upgraded full-year guidance, saying it expects both sales and operating profit growth of 5%-8% on the year in local currencies, after experiencing a lower than anticipated negative hit from Covid-19 and underlying market demand.

The company confirmed this guidance and said that for 2020, reported sales growth is seen around three percentage points lower than growth in local currencies.

Reported growth in operating profit is seen around four percentage points lower than growth in local currencies.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-30-20 0321ET


share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
03:22aNOVO NORDISK A/S : 3Q Net Profit Rose Amid Destocking, New Patients
DJ
02:31aNOVO NORDISK A/S : operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% a..
AQ
02:31aNovo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 6% in Danish kroner and by 7% at..
GL
10/27NOVO NORDISK A/S : quaterly earnings release
10/26NOVO NORDISK A/S : – Share repurchase programme
AQ
10/16NOVO NORDISK : Buy rating from Goldman Sachs
MD
10/14NOVO NORDISK : Buy rating from JP Morgan
MD
10/12NOVO NORDISK : Credit Suisse gives a Buy rating
MD
10/12NOVO NORDISK A/S : Bavarian Nordic Announces Appointment of Anu Helena Kerns as ..
AQ
10/12NOVO NORDISK A/S : Conference call regarding updated 2020 outlook 9 October 2020
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 128 B 20 055 M 20 055 M
Net income 2020 42 262 M 6 629 M 6 629 M
Net cash 2020 10 720 M 1 682 M 1 682 M
P/E ratio 2020 23,5x
Yield 2020 2,12%
Capitalization 988 B 155 B 155 B
EV / Sales 2020 7,64x
EV / Sales 2021 7,16x
Nbr of Employees 43 526
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 447,63 DKK
Last Close Price 425,05 DKK
Spread / Highest target 28,2%
Spread / Average Target 5,31%
Spread / Lowest Target -28,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.93%154 639
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-5.95%364 239
ROCHE HOLDING AG-6.18%276 926
PFIZER INC.-9.95%196 991
MERCK & CO., INC.-16.56%192 678
NOVARTIS AG-21.82%179 655
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group