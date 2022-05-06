Log in
Novo Nordisk A/S:

05/06/2022 | 11:27am EDT
Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement

Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 May 2022 – Novo Nordisk today announced that the company has been notified by BlackRock, Inc. (Blackrock) that Blackrock as of 29 April 2022 holds B shares equal to 5.06% of the entire share capital of Novo Nordisk. The announcement is in accordance with section 30 of the Danish Capital Markets Act.

The total B shares according to section 38 of the Danish Capital Markets Act, and other financial instruments according to section 39(2)(1) of the Danish Capital Markets Act and financial instruments with similar effects according to section 39(2)(2) of the Danish Capital Markets Act held by Blackrock correspond to 5.07% of the entire share capital and below 5% of the voting rights.

For a full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the financial instruments are held, please see the annex.

About Novo Nordisk
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). or more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Further information

Media:   
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:   
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com 
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com 
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com 
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com 

Company announcement No 44 /2022

Annex:   Full chain of controlled undertakings starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal entity as of 3 May 2022

Name% of voting rights if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold% of voting rights through financial instruments if it equals or is higher than the notifiable thresholdTotal of both if it equals or is higher than the notifiable threshold
BlackRock Japan Co., Ltd.  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Investment Management (Australia) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock International Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Institutional Trust Company, National Association  Below 5%
BlackRock Fund Advisors  Below 5%
BlackRock Financial Management, Inc.  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management North Asia Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Deutschland AG  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors, LLC  Below 5%
BlackRock Advisors (UK) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock (Singapore) Limited  Below 5%
BlackRock Asset Management Ireland Limited  Below 5%
Aperio Holdings, LLC  Below 5%

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 164 B 23 189 M 23 189 M
Net income 2022 52 207 M 7 372 M 7 372 M
Net cash 2022 3 859 M 545 M 545 M
P/E ratio 2022 34,4x
Yield 2022 1,45%
Capitalization 1 784 B 252 B 252 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,8x
EV / Sales 2023 9,57x
Nbr of Employees 49 295
Free-Float 69,6%
