Novo Nordisk A/S: Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 21February 2022 – On 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 22 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.
Under the programme initiated 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 2 February 2022 to 2 May 2022.
Since the announcement 14 February 2022, the following transactions have been made:
Number of B shares
Average purchase price
Transaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement
860,000
579,881,788
14 February 2022
110,000
637.24
70,096,877
15 February 2022
110,000
661.83
72,801,224
16 February 2022
109,151
667.23
72,828,735
17 February 2022
115,000
676.35
77,780,224
18 February 2022
110,000
670.52
73,757,120
Accumulated under the programme
1,414,151
947,145,967
The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.
Transactions related to Novo Nordisk’s incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 18,446 B shares in the period from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022. The shares in these transactions were not part of the Safe Harbour repurchase programme.
With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 33,200,319 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.
Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 22 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 18 February 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 1,414,151 B shares at an average share price of DKK 669,76 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 947,145,967.
