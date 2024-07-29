English
Published: 2024-07-29 13:05:20 CEST
Novo Nordisk A/S
Changes in company's own shares
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 29 July 2024 - On 6 May 2024, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 20 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024.

Under the programme initiated 6 May 2024, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 2.2 billion in the period from 7 May 2024 to 5 August 2024.

Since the announcement 22 July 2024, the following transactions have been made:

Number of
B shares		 Average
purchase price		 Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement 1,884,787 1,799,046,117
22 July 2024 39,000 909.36 35,465,111
23 July 2024 41,000 918.79 37,670,272
24 July 2024 41,000 909.74 37,299,164
25 July 2024 40,000 885.45 35,417,923
26 July 2024 40,500 879.94 35,637,745
Accumulated under the programme 2,086,287 1,980,536,332

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 12,186,327 B shares of DKK 0.10 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.3% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 4,465,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 20 billion during a 12-month period beginning 6 February 2024. As of 26 July 2024, Novo Nordisk has since 6 February 2024 repurchased a total of 10,820,537 B shares at an average share price of DKK 878.72 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 9,508,271,105.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 66,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries.

Company announcement No 56 / 2024

