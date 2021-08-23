Log in
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 08/23 07:00:08 am
677.55 DKK   -0.45%
06:44aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme (Form 6-K)
PU
04:51aNOVO NORDISK A/S : – Share repurchase programme
AQ
02:42aNOVO NORDISK : Credit Suisse sticks Neutral
MD
Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme (Form 6-K)

08/23/2021 | 06:44am EDT
Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 23 August 2021 - On 4 August 2021, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the 'Safe Harbour Rules'). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 18 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021.

Under the programme initiated 4 August 2021, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 3.3 billion in the period from 5 August 2021 to 1 November 2021.

Since the announcement 16 August 2021, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares

Average

purchase price

Transaction

value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement 576,000 366,412,269
16 August 2021 81,000 648.00 52,487,675
17 August 2021 80,000 659.11 52,729,122
18 August 2021 80,000 666.74 53,339,239
19 August 2021 80,000 665.30 53,223,616
20 August 2021 80,000 674.32 53,945,795
Accumulated under the programme 977,000 632,137,716

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

Page 2 of 2

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 18,497,886 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 18 billion during a 12- month period beginning 3 February 2021. As of 20 August 2021, Novo Nordisk has since 3 February 2021 repurchased a total of 19,691,414 B shares at an average share price of DKK 483.38 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 9,518,496,692.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:
Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883 mkd@novonordisk.com
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Investor Relations

Novo Allé

2880 Bagsværd

Denmark

Telephone:

+45 4444 8888

Internet:
www.novonordisk.com
CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 54 / 2021

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 10:43:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
