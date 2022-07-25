Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:24 2022-07-25 am EDT
840.90 DKK   +0.06%
09:04aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme - Form 6-K
PU
07:04aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
07/18Summer 2022 haemophilia trial update
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk A/S : Share repurchase programme - Form 6-K

07/25/2022 | 09:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novo Nordisk A/S - Share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 25 July 2022 - On 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 May 2022 to 2 August 2022.

Since the announcement 18 July 2022, the following transactions have been made:

Number of

B shares

Average

purchase price

Transaction

value, DKK

Accumulated, last announcement 4,524,229 3,504,384,842
18 July 2022 90,000 842.51 75,826,055
19 July 2022 90,000 833.89 75,050,447
20 July 2022 90,000 835.91 75,231,514
21 July 2022 90,000 837.46 75,370,964
22 July 2022 85,000 840.31 71,426,128
Accumulated under the programme 4,969,229 3,877,289,950

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

Page 2 of 2

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 17,031,351 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.7% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12- month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 22 July 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 15,291,358 B shares at an average share price of DKK 763.77 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 11,679,094,972

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:
Ambre Brown Morley +45 3079 9289 abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US) +1 848 304 1027 niaa@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode +45 3075 5956 jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Investor Relations

Novo Allé

2880 Bagsværd

Denmark

Telephone:

+45 4444 8888

Internet:
www.novonordisk.com
CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 58 / 2022

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 25 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 July 2022 13:03:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
09:04aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme - Form 6-K
PU
07:04aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
07/18Summer 2022 haemophilia trial update
AQ
07/18NOVO NORDISK A/S : Share repurchase programme - Form 6-K
PU
07/18NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Buy rating from Barclays
MD
07/18Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
07/15Morgan Stanley Upgrades Novo Nordisk A/S to Overweight From Equalweight, Raises Price T..
MT
07/14Marinus Pharma Shares Up After Deal for Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher
DJ
07/14Marinus Pharmaceuticals to Sell Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher for $110..
MT
07/14NOVO NORDISK : Gets a Buy rating from Bernstein
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 169 B 23 209 M 23 209 M
Net income 2022 53 913 M 7 401 M 7 401 M
Net cash 2022 1 033 M 142 M 142 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,38%
Capitalization 1 906 B 262 B 262 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,3x
EV / Sales 2023 9,87x
Nbr of Employees 49 295
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 840,40 DKK
Average target price 827,46 DKK
Spread / Average Target -1,54%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.34%261 613
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.61%452 917
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.02%295 927
PFIZER, INC.-13.24%287 446
ROCHE HOLDING AG-14.22%278 756
ABBVIE INC.9.65%262 363