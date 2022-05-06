Log in
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/06 05:41:18 am EDT
776.70 DKK   -2.39%
05:21aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
05/05Bryan Garnier Upgrades Novo Nordisk to Neutral From Sell
MT
05/05TRANSCRIPT : Novo Nordisk A/S, Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 05, 2022
CI
Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

05/06/2022 | 05:21am EDT
Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 May 2022 — This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonSylvie Grégoire

and

John Alam
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors

and

Closely associated person to the member.
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument,		ADRs

 Identification codeNVO
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 789.741,000 ADRs 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,000 ADRs

DKK 789.74
e)Date of the transaction2022-05-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside Trading Venue

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:  
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 41 / 2022

Attachment


