Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
841.70 DKK   -1.74%
03:35pNovo Nordisk A/s : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk A/S: Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons

11/04/2022 | 03:36pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 November 2022 – This document discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonNovo Holdings A/S, Associated to Kasim Kutay
2 Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification
3 Details of the issuer
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342
4 Details of the transaction(s)
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0060534915
b)Nature of the transactionSale of shares
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







    
 Price(s)Volume(s) 
 DKK 851.264,207,500 shares 
    
    
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


4,207,500 shares
DKK 851.26
e)Date of the transaction2022-11-04
f)Place of the transactionOutside a trading venue


Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com


Company announcement No 83 / 2022

Attachment


All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
03:35pNovo Nordisk A/s : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associa..
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03:22pNovo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,582 million from Novo Holdings A/S unde..
GL
07:00aNOVO NORDISK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/03Credit Suisse Raises Price Target on Novo Nordisk to DKK860 From DKK820 After 'Strong' ..
MT
11/03Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
11/03Transcript : Novo Nordisk A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03NOVO NORDISK : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
11/03NOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 175 B 22 907 M 22 907 M
Net income 2022 55 129 M 7 224 M 7 224 M
Net Debt 2022 5 614 M 736 M 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 1 903 B 249 B 249 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 52 696
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 856,60 DKK
Average target price 860,48 DKK
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.54%253 781
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.20%446 345
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 660
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.45%269 666
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%261 367
ABBVIE INC.6.66%255 317