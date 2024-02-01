Bagsværd, Denmark, 1 February 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.



The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Liselotte Sofie Hyveled 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 2,028 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,028 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Liselotte Sofie Hyveled 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Member of the Board of Directors b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 2,042 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,042 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 131,760 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



131,760 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status President and CEO b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 149,422 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



149,422 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Maziar Mike Doustdar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 41,488 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



41,488 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Maziar Mike Doustdar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 48,791 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



48,791 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Maziar Mike Doustdar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 2,166 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,166 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Maziar Mike Doustdar 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 2,548 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



2,548 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Ludovic Helfgott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 37,346 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



37,346 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Ludovic Helfgott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 36,664 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



36,664 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Ludovic Helfgott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 11,620 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



11,620 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Ludovic Helfgott 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 11,407 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



11,407 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Karsten Munk Knudsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 41,254 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



41,254 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Karsten Munk Knudsen 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 43,402 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



43,402 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Douglas Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 41,488 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



41,488 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Douglas Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 39,755 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



39,755 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Douglas Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 22,027 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



22,027 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Douglas Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 19,878 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



19,878 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Douglas Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, head of North America Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, ADRs



Identification code NVO b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs



c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1,092.25 16.31 ADRs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



16.31 ADRs

DKK 1,092.25 e) Date of the transaction 2023-04-10 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Douglas Langa 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President, head of North America Operations b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, ADRs



Identification code NVO b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of ADRs



c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 1,275.49 10.42 ADRs d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



10.42 ADRs

DKK 1,275.49 e) Date of the transaction 2023-09-01 f) Place of the transaction New York Stock Exchange





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Martin Holst Lange 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 16,780 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



16,780 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Martin Holst Lange 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 33,600 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



33,600 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Tania Sabroe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 7,763 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



7,763 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Tania Sabroe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 13,220 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



13,220 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Tania Sabroe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 413 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



413 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Tania Sabroe 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Sale of shares c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 756.84 702 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



702 shares

DKK 756.84 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Nasdaq Copenhagen





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Marcus Schindler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 16,780 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



16,780 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Marcus Schindler 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 33,600 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



33,600 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Camilla Sylvest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 41,254 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



41,254 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Camilla Sylvest 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 43,402 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



43,402 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 43,563 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



43,563 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue





1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated a) Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated Person Henrik Ehlers Wulff 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Executive Vice President b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer a) Name Novo Nordisk A/S b) LEI 549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 4 Details of the transaction(s) a) Description of the financial instrument,

type of instrument, Shares



Identification code Novo Nordisk B DK0062498333 b) Nature of the transaction Other transaction (transfer of shares in

accordance with Long Term Incentive programme) c)















Price(s) and volume(s)















Price(s) Volume(s) DKK 0.00 45,834 shares d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume

Price



45,834 shares

DKK 0.00 e) Date of the transaction 2024-01-31 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: Ambre James-Brown

+45 3079 9289

abmo@novonordisk.com



Elizabeth DeLuca (US)

+1 609 580 9868

edel@novonordisk.com



Investors: Daniel Muusmann Bohsen

+45 3075 2175

dabo@novonordisk.com



Frederik Taylor Pitter

+45 3075 8259 fptr@novonordisk.com David Heiberg Landsted

+45 3077 6915

dhel@novonordisk.com



Mark Joseph Root (US)

+1 848 213 3219

mjhr@novonordisk.com



Sina Meyer

+45 3079 6656 azey@novonordisk.com





Company Announcement No 8 / 2024

Attachment