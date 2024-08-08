Bagsværd, Denmark, 8 August 2024 — This company announcement discloses the data of the transaction(s) made in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons in accordance with Article 19 of Regulation No. 596/2014 on market abuse.

The company’s board members, executives and their associated persons have reported the transactions to Novo Nordisk and have given Novo Nordisk power of attorney on their behalf to publish trading in Novo Nordisk shares by the company’s board members, executives and their associated persons.

Please find below a statement of such trading in shares issued by Novo Nordisk.

 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonKasim Kutay 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs

 
 Identification codeNVO 
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 837.5283 ADRs  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


83 ADRs
DKK 69,514.25		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-07 
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonMaha Kutay 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusClosely associated person to Kasim Kutay, member of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		Shares

 
 Identification codeNovo Nordisk B DK0062498333 
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of shares 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 846.80255 shares  
 DKK 848.001,650 shares  
 DKK 853.7065 shares  
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


1,970 shares
DKK 1,670,624.50		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-07 
f)Place of the transactionNasdaq Copenhagen 


 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated
a)Name of the Board member/Executive/Associated PersonChoi Lai Christina Law 
2 Reason for the notification 
a)Position/statusMember of the Board of Directors 
b)Initial notification/AmendmentInitial notification 
3 Details of the issuer 
a)NameNovo Nordisk A/S 
b)LEI549300DAQ1CVT6CXN342 
4 Details of the transaction(s) 
a)Description of the financial instrument,
type of instrument,		ADRs

 
 Identification codeNVO 
b)Nature of the transactionPurchase of ADRs 
c)







Price(s) and volume(s)







     
 Price(s)Volume(s)  
 DKK 850.672,000 ADRs  
     
     
d)Aggregated information
  • Aggregated volume
  • Price


2,000 ADRs
DKK 1,701,342.30		 
e)Date of the transaction2024-08-07 
f)Place of the transactionNew York Stock Exchange 

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat serious chronic diseases, built upon our heritage in diabetes. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 63,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com,Facebook, Instagram, X, LinkedIn andYouTube.

Contacts for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Liz Skrbkova (US)
+1 609 917 0632
lzsk@novonordisk.com
Investors: 
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

Ida Schaap Melvold
+45 3077 5649
idmg@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Sina Meyer
+45 3079 6656
azey@novonordisk.com

Frederik Taylor Pitter
+45 3075 8259
fptr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 59 / 2024

Attachment

  • CA240808-insider-trading