Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk A/S : purchases B shares worth DKK 2,586 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2021 share repurchase programme (Form 6-K)

05/12/2021 | 05:28am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 2,586 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2021 share repurchase programme

Bagsværd, Denmark, 7 May 2021 - Novo Nordisk A/S has today entered into an agreement to purchase 5,610,000 B shares of DKK 0.20 to a value of DKK 2,586 million from Novo Holdings A/S. This transaction is part of Novo Nordisk A/S' 2021 share repurchase programme of up to a total of DKK 18 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 3 February 2021. The transaction price is DKK 461.04 per share and has been calculated as the three-day volume weighted average market price from 5 May 2021 to 7 May 2021 in the open window following the announcement of Novo Nordisk A/S' quarterly financial results.

Prior to the sale of B shares, Novo Holdings A/S' ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S was 28.5% of the share capital and 76.9% of the votes. Following the transaction, Novo Holdings A/S owns 537,436,000 A shares of DKK 0.20 and 116,129,000 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 28.3% of the capital and 76.8% of the votes in Novo Nordisk A/S.

The transaction is in line with the announcement on 5 May 2021 that Novo Holdings A/S intends to maintain its ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S' share capital around 28%.

In addition, transactions related to Novo Nordisk's incentive programmes have resulted in a net transfer from Novo Nordisk of 9,954 B shares in the period from 5 May 2021 to 7 May 2021.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk A/S owns a total of 11,257,435 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 of DKK 0.20 including treasury shares.

Page 2 of 2

About Novo Holdings A/S

Novo Holdings A/S is a private limited liability company wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation. It is the holding company of the Novo Group, comprising Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S, and is responsible for managing the Novo Nordisk Foundation's assets. Novo Holdings is recognized as a leading international life science investor, with a focus on creating long-term value. As a life science investor, Novo Holdings provides seed and venture capital to development-stage companies and takes significant ownership positions in growth and well-established companies. Novo Holdings also manages a broad portfolio of diversified financial assets. Further information: www.novoholdings.dk.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 45,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, YouTube.

Further information

Media:

mkd@novonordisk.com

Mette Kruse Danielsen +45 3079 3883
Michael Bachner (US) +1 609 664 7308 mzyb@novonordisk.com
Investors:
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen +45 3075 2175 dabo@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer +45 3079 0301 jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk +45 3075 2253 arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted +45 3077 6915 dhel@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US) +1 848 213 3219 mjhr@novonordisk.com

Novo Nordisk A/S

Investor Relations

Novo Allé

2880 Bagsværd

Denmark

Telephone:

+45 4444 8888

Internet:
www.novonordisk.com
CVR no:

24 25 67 90

Company announcement No 31 / 2021

Disclaimer

Novo Nordisk A/S published this content on 10 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2021 09:27:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
05:32aNOVO NORDISK A/S  : Share repurchase programme (Form 6-K)
PU
05:28aNOVO NORDISK A/S  : purchases B shares worth DKK 2,586 million from Novo Holding..
PU
05/11TODAY'S ANALYST RECOMMENDATIONS : Activision Blizzard, Cisco, Nikola, Nutrien, S..
05/11NOVO NORDISK  : Deutsche Bank gives a Buy rating
MD
05/11PRESS RELEASE : Evotec se reports results for the first quarter 2021 and provide..
DJ
05/07Novo Nordisk Issues Voluntary Nationwide Recall of Certain Product Samples
DJ
05/07NOVO NORDISK A/S  : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives ..
AQ
05/07NOVO NORDISK A/S  : – Share repurchase programme
AQ
05/07NOVO NORDISK A/S  : purchases B shares worth DKK 2,586 million from Novo Holding..
AQ
05/06NOVOTEK AB : Kommuniké från årsstämma
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 21 729 M 21 729 M
Net income 2021 44 342 M 7 236 M 7 236 M
Net cash 2021 7 725 M 1 261 M 1 261 M
P/E ratio 2021 24,2x
Yield 2021 2,09%
Capitalization 1 069 B 175 B 175 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,97x
EV / Sales 2022 7,32x
Nbr of Employees 45 157
Free-Float 69,8%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 468,13 DKK
Last Close Price 465,25 DKK
Spread / Highest target 20,4%
Spread / Average Target 0,62%
Spread / Lowest Target -26,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.05%175 072
JOHNSON & JOHNSON7.31%444 728
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.32%285 850
PFIZER, INC.8.29%219 501
ABBVIE INC.7.22%202 921
NOVARTIS AG-5.65%196 492