  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen - 05/04 10:59:40 am
457.65 DKK   -1.24%
Novo Nordisk A/S : ups guidance after Q1 results beat expectations

05/05/2021 | 02:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: Flags are seen outside Novo Nordisk headquarters in Copenhagen

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Denmark's Novo Nordisk, the world's biggest manufacturer of diabetes drugs, raised its financial forecast in local currencies on Wednesday after reporting first quarter sales and earnings above expectations.

"We are very encouraged with the sales growth in the first three months of 2021," Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen said.

"Sales growth was driven by all therapy areas and across geographical areas."

Novo Nordisk now expects sales growth in local currencies for 2021 at between 6% and 10%, up from a previous 5% to 9% and operating profit growth in local currencies in the range of 5% to 9%, up from a previous estimate of 4% to 8%.

In Danish crowns, Novo still forecasts sales growth to come in 4% lower than in local currencies and operating profit growth 6% lower than in local currencies.

Reported net sales came in flat in the first quarter at 33.8 billion Danish crowns ($5.46 billion), above a forecast of 32.5 billion in a Refinitiv poll.

Sales were driven by a 13% rise in sales of its GLP-1 products, which imitate an intestinal hormone that stimulates production of insulin, offsetting a 7% overall decline in insulin sales.

Novo reported quarterly operating profit of 14.98 billion Danish crowns, above an average of 14.6 billion expected by analysts.

The company said its ongoing share buyback programme will be expanded to 18 billion Danish crowns.

($1 = 6.1881 Danish crowns)

(Reporting by Nikolaj Skydsgaard; Editing by Richard Pullin)


© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
NOVO NORDISK A/S -1.24% 457.65 Delayed Quote.7.27%
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE INC 0.99% 214.31 Delayed Quote.27.26%
Financials
Sales 2021 133 B 21 455 M 21 455 M
Net income 2021 44 407 M 7 182 M 7 182 M
Net cash 2021 9 183 M 1 485 M 1 485 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,7x
Yield 2021 2,12%
Capitalization 1 055 B 170 B 171 B
EV / Sales 2021 7,88x
EV / Sales 2022 7,20x
Nbr of Employees 45 023
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 467,54 DKK
Last Close Price 457,65 DKK
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 2,16%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Executive VP & Head-Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S7.27%170 430
JOHNSON & JOHNSON6.60%435 063
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.36%285 822
PFIZER, INC.8.20%222 178
ABBVIE INC.6.30%202 390
NOVARTIS AG-6.08%193 679
