    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04/11 08:37:07 am EDT
824.90 DKK    0.00%
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
08:12aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
European ADRs Move Lower in Thursday Trading
MT
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

04/11/2022 | 08:12am EDT
Bagsværd, Denmark, 11 April 2022 – On 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 22 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 2 February 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 2 February 2022 to 2 May 2022.

Since the announcement 04 April 2022, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,482,250 3,106,486,031
4 April 202295,000764.8972,664,866
5 April 202295,000780.0574,104,728
6 April 2022100,000782.5778,257,225
7 April 202295,000810.6577,011,857
8 April 202295,000821.5078,042,469
Accumulated under the programme4,962,250 3,486,567,177

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 36,748,418 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.6% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,310,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 22 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 08 April 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 4,962,250 B shares at an average share price of DKK 702.62 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 3,486,567,177.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 47,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:  
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com 
Michael Bachner (US)+1 609 664 7308mzyb@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com 
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement no. 29 / 2022

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
