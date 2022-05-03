Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05/03 11:00:00 am EDT
795.00 DKK   -1.36%
01:32pTrading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
01:32pTrading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
01:25pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

05/03/2022 | 01:25pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 May 2022 — As part of the up to DKK 24.0 billion 2022 share repurchase programme, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme for an amount of up to DKK 4.4 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

For that purpose, Novo Nordisk A/S has appointed Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, as lead manager to execute the programme independently and without influence from Novo Nordisk A/S. The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. Under the agreement, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken, Danmark, filial af Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB, will repurchase B shares on behalf of Novo Nordisk A/S during the trading period starting 4 May 2022 and ending on 2 August 2022.

A maximum of 190,000,000 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period. The maximum number of B shares that can be repurchased on a single trading day may not exceed 20% of the average daily trading volume of Novo Nordisk B shares on the trading venue, on which the purchase takes place, in the preceding 20 trading days of the purchase (excluding the day of the purchase). At least once every seven trading days, Novo Nordisk A/S will issue an announcement in respect of the transactions made under the share repurchase programme.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:  
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement no 41 /2022

Attachment


All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
01:32pTrading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
01:32pTrading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
01:25pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
01:19pNovo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,402 million from Novo Holdings A/S unde..
GL
01:19pNovo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,402 million from Novo Holdings A/S unde..
AQ
10:12aNOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associa..
GL
08:17aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
08:17aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
05/02Novo Nordisk – major shareholder announcement
GL
05/02NOVO NORDISK A/S : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associa..
GL
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 162 B 22 959 M 22 959 M
Net income 2022 51 511 M 7 297 M 7 297 M
Net cash 2022 4 212 M 597 M 597 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,3x
Yield 2022 1,40%
Capitalization 1 808 B 256 B 256 B
EV / Sales 2022 11,1x
EV / Sales 2023 9,85x
Nbr of Employees 49 295
Free-Float 69,6%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 26
Last Close Price 806,00 DKK
Average target price 773,42 DKK
Spread / Average Target -4,04%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S9.66%255 301
JOHNSON & JOHNSON4.43%470 074
ROCHE HOLDING AG-5.88%295 339
PFIZER, INC.-18.14%271 833
ABBVIE INC.9.21%261 181
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY4.83%260 650