  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:02 2022-08-03 am EDT
842.40 DKK   -1.03%
05:44aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
04:40aEuropean shares slip on mixed earnings, gloomy economic data
RE
08/01Kenya Signs MOU with Novo Nordisk to Scale-Up Support for Children with Diabetes
AQ
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

08/03/2022 | 05:44am EDT
Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 August 2022 – On 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 3 May 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 May 2022 to 2 August 2022. The programme is now concluded.

Since the announcement 25 July 2022, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement4,969,229 3,877,289,950
25 July 202285,000842.2571,590,969
26 July 202290,000848.6576,378,460
27 July 202290,000850.8676,577,217
28 July 202284,974839.3171,319,125
29 July 202285,000854.6172,641,553
1 August 202290,000850.1176,510,039
2 August 202291,100852.4377,656,526
Accumulated under the programme5,585,303 4,399,963,840

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 17,647,425 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.8% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 2 August 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 15,907,432 B shares at an average share price of DKK 767.05 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 12,201,768,861.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 49,300 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and YouTube.

Further information

Media:  
Ambre Brown Morley+45 3079 9289abmo@novonordisk.com
Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)+1 848 304 1027niaa@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen+45 3075 2175dabo@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
David Heiberg Landsted+45 3077 6915dhel@novonordisk.com
Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode+45 3075 5956jrde@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root (US)+1 848 213 3219mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 60 / 2022

Attachment


