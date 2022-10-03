Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  08:53 2022-10-03 am EDT
774.40 DKK   +1.71%
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
Once-weekly insulin icodec demonstrates superior reduction in HbA1c in combination with a dosing guide app versus once-daily basal insulin in people with type 2 diabetes in ONWARDS 5 phase 3a trial
GL
02:37aA long term support level to be taken advantage of
MS
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

10/03/2022 | 08:37am EDT
Bagsværd, Denmark, 3 October 2022 – On 3 August 2022, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 24 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022.

Under the programme initiated 3 August 2022, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 4.4 billion in the period from 4 August 2022 to 31 October 2022.

Since the announcement 26 September, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,294,267 2,562,856,543
26 September 202289,210741.4066,140,454
27 September 202295,000744.4070,718,348
28 September 202290,000750.3767,533,341
29 September 202295,000764.9872,673,141
30 September 202295,000764.4772,624,843
Accumulated under the programme3,758,477 2,912,546,669

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 21,376,688 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.9% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 24 billion during a 12-month period beginning 2 February 2022. As of 30 September 2022, Novo Nordisk has since 2 February 2022 repurchased a total of 19,665,909 B shares at an average share price of DKK 768.55 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 15,114,315,530.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 50,800 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Attachment


