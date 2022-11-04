Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  12:00 2022-11-04 pm EDT
841.70 DKK   -1.74%
03:35pNovo Nordisk A/s : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

11/04/2022 | 03:28pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bagsværd, Denmark, 4 November 2022 – The execution of Novo Nordisk A/S’ overall share repurchase programme for 2022 of DKK 24 billion continues. As part of this, Novo Nordisk A/S has now initiated a new share repurchase programme of up to DKK 3.8 billion in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules”).

The purpose of the programme is to reduce the company’s share capital and to meet obligations arising from share-based incentive programmes. B shares will be repurchased during the trading period starting 7 November 2022 and ending on 30 January 2023. A maximum of 180,000,000 B shares in total can be bought during the trading period.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 53,000 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

 

Company announcement No 82 / 2022

Attachment


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2022
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
03:35pNovo Nordisk A/s : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associa..
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03:28pNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
03:22pNovo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,582 million from Novo Holdings A/S unde..
GL
07:00aNOVO NORDISK : Deutsche Bank reiterates its Buy rating
MD
11/03Credit Suisse Raises Price Target on Novo Nordisk to DKK860 From DKK820 After 'Strong' ..
MT
11/03Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
11/03Transcript : Novo Nordisk A/S, Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 03, 2022
CI
11/03NOVO NORDISK : Credit Suisse remains Neutral
MD
11/03NOVO NORDISK : JP Morgan gives a Buy rating
MD
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 175 B 22 907 M 22 907 M
Net income 2022 55 129 M 7 224 M 7 224 M
Net Debt 2022 5 614 M 736 M 736 M
P/E ratio 2022 35,2x
Yield 2022 1,39%
Capitalization 1 903 B 249 B 249 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,9x
EV / Sales 2023 9,40x
Nbr of Employees 52 696
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 856,60 DKK
Average target price 860,48 DKK
Spread / Average Target 0,45%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.54%253 781
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-0.20%446 345
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 660
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.45%269 666
PFIZER, INC.-21.13%261 367
ABBVIE INC.6.66%255 317