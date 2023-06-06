Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
06:17:36 2023-06-06
1124.60 DKK   +4.03%
05:57aNovo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme
GL
05:20aEuropean shares flat on rate-hike jitters; Novo Nordisk jumps
RE
06/05Global markets live: Walt Disney, Chevron, 3M, Lufthansa, BYD...
MS
Novo Nordisk A/S – Share repurchase programme

06/06/2023 | 05:57am EDT
Bagsværd, Denmark, 6 June 2023 – On 9 May 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 9 May 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.8 billion in the period from 10 May 2023 to 8 August 2023.

Since the announcement 30 May of the programme, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of B sharesAverage purchase priceTransaction value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement906,000 1,042,810,013
30 May 202382,7001,123.3192,897,999
31 May 202385,0001,117.9295,023,000
1 June 202385,0001,109.7994,332,270
2 June 202390,0001,076.5596,889,206
Accumulated under the programme1,248,700 1,421,952,489

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 12,232,632 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,255,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 30 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 2 June 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 10,179,041 B shares at an average share price of DKK 1,071.93 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 10,911,190,141.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 57,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 41 / 2023

Attachments


