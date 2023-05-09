Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  10:59:45 2023-05-09 am EDT
1141.80 DKK   -0.37%
Novo Nordisk A/S purchases B shares worth DKK 3,889 million from Novo Holdings A/S under the 2023 share repurchase programme

05/09/2023 | 01:59pm EDT
Bagsværd, Denmark, 9 May 2023 – Today, Novo Nordisk A/S has entered into an agreement to purchase 3,506,250 B shares of DKK 0.20 at a value of DKK 3,889 million from Novo Holdings A/S. The transaction is part of Novo Nordisk A/S’ 2023 share repurchase programme of up to a total of DKK 30 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. The transaction price is DKK 1,109.23 per share and has been calculated as the three-day volume weighted average market price from 4 May 2023 to 9 May 2023 in the open window following the announcement of Novo Nordisk A/S’ quarterly financial results.

Prior to the sale of B shares, Novo Holdings A/S’ ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S was 28.4% of the share capital and 77.2% of the votes. Following the transaction, Novo Holdings A/S owns 537,436,000 A shares of DKK 0.20 and 98,597,750 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 28.2% of the capital and 77.2% of the votes in Novo Nordisk A/S.

The transaction is in line with the announcement on 1 February 2023 that Novo Holdings A/S intends to maintain its ownership of Novo Nordisk A/S’ share capital around 28%.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk A/S owns a total of 11,055,628 B shares of DKK 0.20, corresponding to 0.5% of the share capital, as treasury shares. The total number of A and B shares in the company is 2,255,000,000 of DKK 0.20 including treasury shares.

About Novo Holdings
Novo Holdings is a holding and investment company that is responsible for managing the assets and the wealth of the Novo Nordisk Foundation. The purpose of Novo Holdings is to improve people’s health and the sustainability of society and the planet by generating attractive long-term returns on the assets of the Novo Nordisk Foundation.

Wholly owned by the Novo Nordisk Foundation, Novo Holdings is the controlling shareholder of Novo Nordisk A/S and Novozymes A/S and manages an investment portfolio with a long-term return perspective. In addition to managing a broad portfolio of equities, bonds, real estate, infrastructure and private equity assets, Novo Holdings is a world-leading life sciences investor. Through its Seeds, Venture, Growth, and Principal Investments teams, Novo Holdings invests in life science companies at all stages of development.
        
As of year-end 2022, Novo Holdings had total assets of EUR 108 billion. www.novoholdings.dk

About Novo Nordisk A/S
Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 57,100 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre James-Brown
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com

Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 32 / 2023

Attachment


