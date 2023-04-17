Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
2023-04-17
1169.30 DKK   +2.16%
10:22aNovo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme
GL
04/14Novo Holdings invests in US$105 million Series C Funding of Alentis Therapeutics
AQ
04/14NOVO NORDISK : UBS gives a Sell rating
MD
Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme

04/17/2023
Bagsværd, Denmark, 17 April 2023 – On 1 February 2023, Novo Nordisk initiated a share repurchase programme in accordance with Article 5 of Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016 (the "Safe Harbour Rules"). This programme is part of the overall share repurchase programme of up to DKK 28 billion to be executed during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023.

Under the programme initiated 1 February 2023, Novo Nordisk will repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 5.6 billion in the period from 1 February 2023 to 2 May 2023.

Since the announcement 3 April, the following transactions have been made:

 Number of
B shares		Average
purchase price		Transaction
value, DKK
Accumulated, last announcement3,896,671 3,883,446,619
3 April 202384,0001,086.9591,303,411
4 April 202386,5001,086.9594,021,430
5 April 202381,0001,082.0487,645,153
11 April 202388,0001,081.3295,156,580
12 April 202380,0001,097.3787,789,292
13 April 202380,0001,121.1989,695,332
14 April 202380,0001,136.2690,900,540
Accumulated under the programme4,476,171 4,519,958,358

The details for each transaction made under the share repurchase programme are published on novonordisk.com.

With the transactions stated above, Novo Nordisk owns a total of 31,602,284 B shares of DKK 0.20 as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.4% of the share capital. The total amount of A and B shares in the company is 2,280,000,000 including treasury shares.

Novo Nordisk expects to repurchase B shares for an amount up to DKK 28 billion during a 12-month period beginning 1 February 2023. As of 14 April 2023, Novo Nordisk has since 1 February 2023 repurchased a total of 4,476,171 B shares at an average share price of DKK 1,009.78 per B share equal to a transaction value of DKK 4,519,958,358.

Novo Nordisk is a leading global healthcare company, founded in 1923 and headquartered in Denmark. Our purpose is to drive change to defeat diabetes and other serious chronic diseases such as obesity and rare blood and endocrine disorders. We do so by pioneering scientific breakthroughs, expanding access to our medicines, and working to prevent and ultimately cure disease. Novo Nordisk employs about 54,400 people in 80 countries and markets its products in around 170 countries. Novo Nordisk's B shares are listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen (Novo-B). Its ADRs are listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NVO). For more information, visit novonordisk.com, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and YouTube.

Contact for further information

Media: 
Ambre Brown Morley
+45 3079 9289
abmo@novonordisk.com

Natalia Salomao Abrahao (US)
+1 848 304 1027
niaa@novonordisk.com

Investors: 
Daniel Muusmann Bohsen
+45 3075 2175
dabo@novonordisk.com

Jacob Martin Wiborg Rode
+45 3075 5956
jrde@novonordisk.com

David Heiberg Landsted
+45 3077 6915
dhel@novonordisk.com		Mark Joseph Root (US)
+1 848 213 3219
mjhr@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 25 / 2023

