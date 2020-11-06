Log in
NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Novo Nordisk A/S : to Buy Emisphere Technologies and Drug-Delivery Platform for $1.8 Billion

11/06/2020 | 02:35am EST

By Dominic Chopping

Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk AS said Friday that it has agreed to buy Emisphere Technologies Inc. and the royalty stream obligations of its Eligen oral drug-delivery platform for a total of $1.8 billion.

Emisphere Technologies is a drug-delivery company with proprietary technologies, such as Eligen SNAC, that enable drug therapies to be provided in a tablet formulation.

Novo Nordisk and Emisphere have collaborated since 2007 and Emisphere's Eligen SNAC technology is used by Novo Nordisk under an existing license deal.

Under the terms of the acquisition, Novo Nordisk will buy all outstanding shares in Emisphere for $1.35 billion and will also acquire the Eligen SNAC royalty stream obligations owed to MHR Fund Management LLC, the largest shareholder of Emisphere, for $450 million.

The transaction will be debt financed and won't impact Novo Nordisk's operating profit outlook for 2020 or the share buyback program.

The acquisition is expected to have a net negative impact on operating profit of less than 1% in 2021 and broadly neutral to positive impact in the following years, it said.

"We intend to apply and further develop the [Eligen SNAC] technology and use it on current and future pipeline assets with the aim of making more biologic medicines orally available for patients," Novo Nordisk's Chief Scientific Officer Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen said.

Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-06-20 0234ET


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
EMISPHERE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.04% 6.88 Delayed Quote.-8.27%
NOVO NORDISK A/S 1.89% 451.7 Delayed Quote.14.65%
Financials
Sales 2020 127 B 20 227 M 20 227 M
Net income 2020 42 247 M 6 705 M 6 705 M
Net cash 2020 9 525 M 1 512 M 1 512 M
P/E ratio 2020 25,0x
Yield 2020 1,99%
Capitalization 1 046 B 166 B 166 B
EV / Sales 2020 8,14x
EV / Sales 2021 7,60x
Nbr of Employees 44 326
Free-Float 75,1%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 447,79 DKK
Last Close Price 451,70 DKK
Spread / Highest target 20,7%
Spread / Average Target -0,87%
Spread / Lowest Target -32,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Helge Lund Chairman
Maziar Mike Doustdar Executive Vice President-International Operations
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mads Krogsgaard Thomsen Chief Science Officer & Executive Vice President
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S14.65%166 085
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-4.19%366 976
ROCHE HOLDING AG2.90%302 781
PFIZER INC.-7.12%207 438
MERCK & CO., INC.-11.53%203 907
NOVARTIS AG-16.16%192 218
