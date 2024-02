By Dominic Chopping

Danish pharmaceutical giant Novo Nordisk has agreed to buy three manufacturing sites for $11 billion as it continues to boost production capacity to satisfy surging demand for its weight-loss drugs.

Under the deal, Ozempic maker Novo Nordisk will buy the Catalent sites from Novo Holdings, which has agreed to take over the U.S. drugmaker.

