June 14 (Reuters) - The U.S Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions said on Friday that Novo Nordisk CEO Lars Jorgensen has agreed to testify voluntarily in a September hearing focusing on U.S. prices for weight loss drugs Ozempic and Wegovy. (Reporting by Puyaan Singh in Bengaluru)
Novo Nordisk A/S
Equities
NOVO B
DK0062498333
Pharmaceuticals
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|991 DKK
|+1.15%
|+1.82%
|+41.96%
|Jun. 14
EPS Revisions
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+41.96%
|627B
|+50.70%
|795B
|-7.15%
|350B
|+18.77%
|328B
|+8.79%
|294B
|+18.02%
|245B
|+1.27%
|222B
|+11.95%
|215B
|+3.68%
|160B
|-4.38%
|157B
