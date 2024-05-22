By Dominic Chopping

Emergency crews are fighting a fire at a Novo Nordisk facility for the second time in a week.

The Danish pharmaceutical giant said Wednesday that a blaze started outside a building at its headquarters in the Copenhagen suburb of Bagsvaerd, and has spread to an adjacent office building.

"The fire brigade is present, and the process of extinguishing the fire is expected to last some hours," the company said.

The smoke isn't toxic, and there are no reports of injuries, it added.

A building at one of the company's other sites was also hit by fire last Thursday. That blaze broke out on the roof of a new building under construction at a manufacturing site in Kalundborg, a city west of the capital Copenhagen, where the drug maker is expanding capacity for its popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs.

