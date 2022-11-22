Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59 2022-11-21 am EST
820.80 DKK   +1.08%
02:00aNovo Nordisk Invests $743.6 Million to Expand Clinical Manufacturing Facilities
DJ
01:52aDrug maker Novo Nordisk invests $744 million to expand Danish plant
RE
12:50aNovo Nordisk to Spend $744 Million to Expand Clinical Active Pharma Ingredients Capacity in Denmark
MT
Novo Nordisk Invests $743.6 Million to Expand Clinical Manufacturing Facilities

11/22/2022 | 02:00am EST
By Dominic Chopping


Danish pharmaceutical company Novo Nordisk AS Tuesday said it plans to invest 5.4 billion Danish kroner ($743.6 million) in expanding its facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark, which will include construction of a new plant.

The company said the investment will establish additional capacity in research and development for manufacturing of active pharmaceutical ingredients to supply its global clinical trials.

"This investment in expanding our clinical API capacity in Bagsvaerd is an important step to ensure the continuous progress of our development pipeline," said Jesper Boving, senior vice president of chemistry, manufacturing, and controls development at Novo Nordisk.

"Increasing our API capacity in R&D will be a key enabler in bringing new innovations to the market."

The investment project is expected to be finalised in 2024 and will create around 160 new jobs.


Write to Dominic Chopping at dominic.chopping@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-22-22 0159ET

Financials
Sales 2022 175 B 24 083 M 24 083 M
Net income 2022 55 030 M 7 579 M 7 579 M
Net Debt 2022 5 974 M 823 M 823 M
P/E ratio 2022 33,8x
Yield 2022 1,43%
Capitalization 1 855 B 255 B 255 B
EV / Sales 2022 10,6x
EV / Sales 2023 9,21x
Nbr of Employees 52 696
Free-Float 75,0%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Last Close Price 820,80 DKK
Average target price 862,52 DKK
Spread / Average Target 5,08%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S11.67%255 479
JOHNSON & JOHNSON2.86%460 672
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY30.94%343 651
ABBVIE INC.16.03%273 986
PFIZER, INC.-18.41%270 730
ROCHE HOLDING AG-18.75%265 850