January 09, 2024

Oddo BHF maintains its Outperform rating on Novo Nordisk shares, with an unchanged target price of DKK 800.



The analyst points out that yesterday, during the trading session, Novo Nordisk announced positive topline results from the COMBINE 3 phase 3a study evaluating IcoSema in the treatment of type 2 diabetes.



Oddo BHF believes that, while these initial results "do not come as a surprise", the trial remains a success.



The broker emphasizes that "the Group is starting the year on a very positive note with regard to an important asset in its pipeline".



