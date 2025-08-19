Novo Nordisk announced on Tuesday that Canadian authorities had approved the use of Ozempic to reduce the risk of kidney failure in adults with type 2 diabetes.



The Danish laboratory said that the injectable semaglutide is now the first and only once-weekly treatment indicated for adult patients with type 2 diabetes to improve glycemic control and reduce the risk of sustained reduction in estimated glomerular filtration rate (eGFR), end-stage renal disease, and cardiovascular death in adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and chronic kidney disease (CKD).



Chronic kidney disease affects between 30% and 50% of people with type 2 diabetes (T2D) and is associated with a much higher risk of cardiovascular disease and mortality.



However, recent clinical trials have shown that adding semaglutide to standard treatments reduces the risk of progression to kidney failure and death from cardiovascular disease or loss of kidney function over time.



In the studies, semaglutide 1 mg achieved a 24% reduction in the risk of progression of kidney disease and cardiovascular and kidney-related death compared with placebo, Novo Nordisk said.







