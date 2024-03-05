By Dominic Chopping

Novo Nordisk's blockbuster weight-loss drug cuts the risk of kidney disease-related events in diabetic patients by 24%, according to a new clinical trial conducted by the Danish pharmaceutical company.

Headline results from a five-year study of Semaglutide, which is marketed as Ozempic to treat diabetes, show that diabetic patients with chronic kidney disease saw a statistically significant and superior reduction in kidney disease progression, major adverse cardiovascular events and death, it added.

The announcement follows October's decision to stop the trial, known as FLOW, early thanks to successful results.

Last year, a separate trial of Novo Nordisk's obesity drug Wegovy showed that it cuts the risk of heart attacks and strokes.

Ozempic was originally developed to treat diabetes, but its use for weight loss has rapidly grown as both drugs share the same active ingredient, semaglutide, which works by mimicking a gut hormone called glucagon-like peptide-1, or GLP-1.

"We are very excited about the results from FLOW showing that semaglutide 1.0 mg reduces the risk of kidney disease progression," said Martin Holst Lange, executive vice president for development at Novo Nordisk.

"The positive results from FLOW demonstrate the potential for semaglutide to become the first GLP-1 treatment option for people living with type 2 diabetes and chronic kidney disease," he added

Novo Nordisk expects to file for regulatory approvals of a label expansion for Ozempic in the U.S. and European Union in 2024.

