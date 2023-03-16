Novo Nordisk Suspended From British Industry Group Over Marketing of Weight-Loss Drug

By Cecilia Butini

Novo Nordisk AS has been suspended for two years from membership in the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry after it was established that the company breached the association's code of practice when promoting its weight-loss drug Saxenda.

The Association's ban is based on a complaint suggesting that the pharmaceutical company provided clinical trainings on obesity to health-care professionals without making clear its involvement in it. Part of the training provided positive coverage on Novo Nordisk's drug Saxenda.

Novo Nordisk said in a statement that while it is disappointed with the outcome, it accepts the decision.

"We will remain committed to following the ABPI Code of Practice and maintaining the highest possible ethical standards required by the pharmaceutical industry," it said, referring to the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry.

