  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:43 2023-05-17 am EDT
1150.00 DKK   +0.40%
02:18aNovo Nordisk : Taking on board another upbeat performance
Alphavalue
05/17Novo Holdings leads $100M Series a Financing to Advance Gene Therapies for Blinding Diseases
AQ
05/15Novo Nordisk A/s : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associated persons
GL
Novo Nordisk : Taking on board another upbeat performance

05/19/2023 | 02:18am EDT
© Alphavalue 2023
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
02:18aNovo Nordisk : Taking on board another upbeat performance
Alphavalue
05/17Novo Holdings leads $100M Series a Financing to Advance Gene Therapies for Blinding Dis..
AQ
05/15Novo Nordisk A/s : Trading in Novo Nordisk shares by board members, executives and associa..
GL
05/15Novo Nordisk A/S - share repurchase programme
GL
05/12Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Easing Late Friday
MT
05/12Sector Update: Health Care Stocks Dropping in Afternoon Trading
MT
05/12Sector Update: Health Care
MT
05/12Novo Nordisk, Eli Lilly's Weight-Loss Drugs Not a 'Silver Bullet' for Obesity, WHO Repo..
MT
05/12Drugmakers bulk up with bets on weight-loss treatments
RE
05/12Exclusive-Wegovy, other weight loss drugs 'no silver bullet', says WHO amid obesity rev..
RE
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
Financials
Sales 2023 223 B 32 240 M 32 240 M
Net income 2023 78 995 M 11 427 M 11 427 M
Net cash 2023 18 813 M 2 721 M 2 721 M
P/E ratio 2023 32,7x
Yield 2023 1,42%
Capitalization 2 580 B 373 B 373 B
EV / Sales 2023 11,5x
EV / Sales 2024 9,95x
Nbr of Employees 57 089
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 150,00 DKK
Average target price 1 134,43 DKK
Spread / Average Target -1,35%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S22.60%373 244
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-10.00%444 770
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY19.69%415 278
MERCK & CO., INC.2.75%291 196
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.44%255 443
ABBVIE INC.-11.24%252 911
