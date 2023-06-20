Advanced search
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:28:31 2023-06-20 am EDT
1090.90 DKK   +0.75%
05:11aNovo Nordisk: Wegovy launch in new markets will be slower than planned due to high demand
RE
04:30aNovo nordisk ceo: it will be a long time before obesity drug w…
RE
04:04aWhat to know about Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy
AQ
Novo Nordisk: Wegovy launch in new markets will be slower than planned due to high demand

06/20/2023 | 05:11am EDT
LONDON/COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's launch of obesity drug Wegovy in most of Europe will be slower than planned and the drug will likely not be sold in developing nations for a very long time, executives said on Tuesday, as demand booms in the United States.

"Short term we are challenged because we cannot fully meet demand. But everyone can rest assured that we are strongly committed to make sure that patients over time will get the medicine they expect," said Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard Jorgensen.

Wegovy, which launched in the U.S. in mid-2021, has propelled the company to record sales and its current position as the third biggest pharma company globally by market capitalisation, according to Refinitiv data. (Reporting by Maggie Fick in London and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in Copenhagen)


© Reuters 2023
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
Financials
Sales 2023 222 B 32 571 M 32 571 M
Net income 2023 78 145 M 11 463 M 11 463 M
Net cash 2023 16 070 M 2 357 M 2 357 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,0x
Yield 2023 1,50%
Capitalization 2 428 B 356 B 356 B
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,24x
Nbr of Employees 57 089
Free-Float 74,8%
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 082,80 DKK
Average target price 1 143,03 DKK
Spread / Average Target 5,56%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S15.44%356 105
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.03%459 428
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY22.38%424 999
MERCK & CO., INC.-1.47%277 392
ROCHE HOLDING AG-3.67%253 044
ABBVIE INC.-14.21%244 601
