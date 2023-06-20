Novo Nordisk: Wegovy launch in new markets will be slower than planned due to high demand

LONDON/COPENHAGEN, June 20 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's
launch of obesity drug Wegovy in most of Europe will
be slower than planned and the drug will likely not be sold in
developing nations for a very long time, executives said on
Tuesday, as demand booms in the United States.
"Short term we are challenged because we cannot fully meet
demand. But everyone can rest assured that we are strongly
committed to make sure that patients over time will get the
medicine they expect," said Chief Executive Lars Fruergaard
Jorgensen.
Wegovy, which launched in the U.S. in mid-2021, has
propelled the company to record sales and its current position
as the third biggest pharma company globally by market
capitalisation, according to Refinitiv data.
(Reporting by Maggie Fick in London and Nikolaj Skydsgaard in
Copenhagen)