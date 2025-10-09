Novo Nordisk announces the signing of a definitive agreement to acquire Akero Therapeutics, a US-based clinical-stage company specializing in metabolic diseases.



The transaction, valued at $4.7bn (with a contingent add-on of up to $0.5bn), aims to integrate efruxifermin (EFX), an FGF21 growth factor analog currently in Phase 3 for the treatment of MASH (metabolic steatohepatitis).



This acquisition is part of the group's strategy to develop innovative treatments for diabetes, obesity, and related diseases. Mike Doustdar, Chief Executive Officer, emphasizes that "efruxifermin could become a benchmark treatment, alone or in combination with Wegovy, for reversing MASH-related liver damage."



The agreement, which was unanimously approved by Akero's board of directors, is expected to be finalized around the end of the year, subject to regulatory approvals. The impact on 2025 operating income will be neutral, but free cash flow is expected to be reduced by approximately $4bn.