Novo Nordisk: acquisition of three sites for $11 billion
The three manufacturing sites specialize in sterile drug filling, and are located in Anagni (Italy), Brussels (Belgium) and Bloomington (Indiana, USA). The three sites employ over 3,000 people.
The acquisition is expected to progressively increase Novo Nordisk's filling capacity from 2026 onwards.
Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will acquire the three manufacturing sites for an upfront payment of 11 billion USD.
' We are very pleased with the agreement to acquire Catalent's three manufacturing sites, which will enable us to serve many more people living with diabetes and obesity in the future,' said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, President and CEO of Novo Nordisk. '
Subject to the timing of closing, the acquisition is expected to have a low-single-digit negative impact on operating profit growth in 2024 and 2025.
