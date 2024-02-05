Novo Nordisk: acquisition of three sites for $11 billion

Novo Nordisk announced today that the company has agreed to acquire three filling and finishing sites from Novo Holdings A/S (Novo Holdings) as part of a transaction in which Novo Holdings has agreed to acquire Catalent (owner of the three sites in question), a global development and manufacturing organization based in New Jersey (USA).



The three manufacturing sites specialize in sterile drug filling, and are located in Anagni (Italy), Brussels (Belgium) and Bloomington (Indiana, USA). The three sites employ over 3,000 people.



The acquisition is expected to progressively increase Novo Nordisk's filling capacity from 2026 onwards.



Under the terms of the agreement, Novo Nordisk will acquire the three manufacturing sites for an upfront payment of 11 billion USD.



' We are very pleased with the agreement to acquire Catalent's three manufacturing sites, which will enable us to serve many more people living with diabetes and obesity in the future,' said Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, President and CEO of Novo Nordisk. '



Subject to the timing of closing, the acquisition is expected to have a low-single-digit negative impact on operating profit growth in 2024 and 2025.



