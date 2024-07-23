Novo Nordisk A/S specializes in the design, manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. Net sales break down by family of products as follows: - diabetes and obesity treatment products (92.6%); - rare disease treatment products (7.4%): intended for the treatment of haemophilia, blood disorders, hormonal disorders, etc. Net sales are distributed geographically as follows: Europe/Middle East/Africa (21.9%), the United States (54.9%), North America (3.9%), China (7.2%) and other (12.1%).