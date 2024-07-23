July 23 (Reuters) - Novo Nordisk's weight-loss drug Wegovy has secured the UK regulator's approval for its use to reduce the risk of overweight and obese adults suffering serious heart problems or strokes, the agency said on Tuesday. (Reporting by Leroy Leo in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)
