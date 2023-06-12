Novo Nordisk invests $2.3 bln in Danish production facility

COPENHAGEN, June 12 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo
Nordisk will invest 15.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.29
billion) to expand a production facility in Denmark for products
to treat serious chronic diseases, the company said in a
statement on Monday.
The existing facility produces active pharmaceutical
ingredient (API), the main biologically active components of
medicines, and will be expanded to produce material for both
current and future products.
The expansion is not for the production of semaglutide, the
key ingredient in Novo's highly popular drugs Ozempic and
Wegovy, which treat diabetes and weight-loss respectively, a
spokesperson told Reuters.
Novo has faced major supply constraints of semaglutide after
it was overwhelmed by massive demand for Wegovy during its
launch in the United States in 2021, and has invested heavily to
increase the supply.
Last month, the firm said it would ration the supply of
starter doses for Wegovy in the U.S. to cope with demand.
Construction of the new facility is underway and it is
expected to start producing API by early 2029.
"This important investment will ensure the continuous
development of our late-phase pipeline into deliveries of
important medicines for treatments to patients worldwide,"
Novo's head of product supply, quality and IT, Henrik Wulff,
said in a statement.
Novo, which produces API at two facilities in Denmark and
one in Clayton, North Carolina, in the United States, said last
year it planned to invest 5.4 billion crowns to expand
facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.
($1 = 6.9330 Danish crowns)
