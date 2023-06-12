Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Denmark
  4. Nasdaq Copenhagen
  5. Novo Nordisk A/S
  6. News
  7. Summary
    NOVO B   DK0060534915

NOVO NORDISK A/S

(NOVO B)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq Copenhagen  -  10:59:59 2023-06-09 am EDT
1091.60 DKK   -0.67%
02:36aNovo Nordisk to Expand Danish Manufacturing Plant Via DKK15.9 Billion Investment
MT
02:34aNovo Nordisk Invests $2.29 Billion to Expand Manufacturing Facilities in Denmark
DJ
02:18aNovo Nordisk invests $2.3 bln in Danish production facility
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Novo Nordisk invests $2.3 bln in Danish production facility

06/12/2023 | 02:18am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

COPENHAGEN, June 12 (Reuters) - Danish drugmaker Novo Nordisk will invest 15.9 billion Danish crowns ($2.29 billion) to expand a production facility in Denmark for products to treat serious chronic diseases, the company said in a statement on Monday.

The existing facility produces active pharmaceutical ingredient (API), the main biologically active components of medicines, and will be expanded to produce material for both current and future products.

The expansion is not for the production of semaglutide, the key ingredient in Novo's highly popular drugs Ozempic and Wegovy, which treat diabetes and weight-loss respectively, a spokesperson told Reuters.

Novo has faced major supply constraints of semaglutide after it was overwhelmed by massive demand for Wegovy during its launch in the United States in 2021, and has invested heavily to increase the supply.

Last month, the firm said it would ration the supply of starter doses for Wegovy in the U.S. to cope with demand.

Construction of the new facility is underway and it is expected to start producing API by early 2029.

"This important investment will ensure the continuous development of our late-phase pipeline into deliveries of important medicines for treatments to patients worldwide," Novo's head of product supply, quality and IT, Henrik Wulff, said in a statement.

Novo, which produces API at two facilities in Denmark and one in Clayton, North Carolina, in the United States, said last year it planned to invest 5.4 billion crowns to expand facilities in Bagsvaerd, Denmark. ($1 = 6.9330 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Louise Breusch Rasmussen, Nikolaj Skydsgaard, editing by Terje Solsvik, Robert Birsel)


© Reuters 2023
All news about NOVO NORDISK A/S
02:36aNovo Nordisk to Expand Danish Manufacturing Plant Via DKK15.9 Billion Investment
MT
02:34aNovo Nordisk Invests $2.29 Billion to Expand Manufacturing Facilities in Denmark
DJ
02:18aNovo Nordisk invests $2.3 bln in Danish production facility
RE
02:10aNovo Nordisk invests $2.3 billion in Danish production facility
RE
02:01aNovo Nordisk invests DKK 15.9 bn in expansion of manufacturing facilities in Hillerød, ..
GL
06/08NOVO NORDISK : Jefferies remains a Sell rating
MD
06/07Weight-loss drugs pilot to begin in UK amid uncertainty over Wegovy launch
RE
06/07Indices: Flight to quality
MS
06/07UK Government to Launch GBP40 Million Pilot Program on Weight-loss Drugs
MT
06/06UK to Expand Patient Access to Novo Nordisk's Obesity Drug in New GBP40 Million Scheme
MT
More news
Analyst Recommendations on NOVO NORDISK A/S
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 222 B 32 065 M 32 065 M
Net income 2023 78 145 M 11 277 M 11 277 M
Net cash 2023 16 070 M 2 319 M 2 319 M
P/E ratio 2023 31,3x
Yield 2023 1,49%
Capitalization 2 448 B 353 B 353 B
EV / Sales 2023 10,9x
EV / Sales 2024 9,32x
Nbr of Employees 57 089
Free-Float 74,8%
Chart NOVO NORDISK A/S
Duration : Period :
Novo Nordisk A/S Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends NOVO NORDISK A/S
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Last Close Price 1 091,60 DKK
Average target price 1 143,03 DKK
Spread / Average Target 4,71%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen President & Chief Executive Officer
Karsten Munk Knudsen Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Helge Lund Chairman
Henrik Ehlers Wulff Senior Vice President-Diabetes API
Stephen Gough Global Chief Medical Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
NOVO NORDISK A/S16.38%353 287
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-9.42%447 623
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY21.92%423 414
MERCK & CO., INC.-0.22%280 920
ROCHE HOLDING AG-2.89%252 734
ABBVIE INC.-14.50%243 790
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer